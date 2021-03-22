25 Year Old Male Is SVG’s Latest And Youngest COVID-19 Death

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today reported one (1) new COVID-19 death.

The patient is a twenty-five (25) year old male resident of Owia who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday March 19th after presenting to the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre, Accident and Emergency department with shortness of breath and decreased appetite.

The young man was transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and died this morning at 5:45 am from COVID pneumonia.

One thousand, seven hundred (1700) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020. Fifteen hundred and twenty-three (1523) cases have recovered.

One hundred and sixty-seven (167) cases remain active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

The public is urged to consistently use properly fitting masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.