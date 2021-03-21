You Are Here Home National Over 9000 Vincentians Receive Their First Dose Of AstraZeneca

Over 9000 Vincentians Receive Their First Dose Of AstraZeneca

Admin - March 21, 2021 at 19:55

(By Ernesto Cooke) – St Vincent and the Grenadines continues its vaccination drive to reach population immunity.

In its latest report, St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded two (2) new positive cases from one hundred and forty-two (142) samples received and processed on Friday, March 19, 2021

Up to Sunday morning (March 21), some, Nine Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty-Four persons where vaccinated.

St Vincent and the Grenadines received some 40,000 doses of Astra Zeneca from the Government of India.

On Saturday, the COVID-19 report said nine (9) recoveries were reported bringing the number of total recoveries to fifteen hundred and twenty-one (1521).

One hundred and sixty-six (166) cases remain active, and nine (9) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and ninety-six (1696) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

There has been an appeal by both Government and Opposition for persons to be vaccinated.

The Government has also made it mandatory for bus operators to be vaccinated if they wish to carry more than half of what the vans are licensed to transport.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

