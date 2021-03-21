Black boy, 11, forced to kneel, apologize, headmaster calls it the ‘African way’

“My son was humiliated, hurt, embarrassed, sad and confused,” Paul explained. “He reads about things happening because of your skin color. To experience it… he’s just trying to process it in his 11-year-old brain.”

Holian declined to comment on the specifics of Paul’s complaint, saying only that “we love our students here,” and noting that the “vast majority” are students of color. Attempts to reach a representative of the Marianist Brothers, the religious chapter that runs the school, were unsuccessful.

But after inquiries from The News about the incident, school officials sent a letter to parents Friday saying Holian has been placed on temporary leave while the school investigates.

“I want to assure you that St. Martin’s neither condones nor accepts the actions of our headmaster,” wrote acting headmaster James Conway in the email, a copy of which was obtained by The News. “The incident does not reflect our long, established values or the established protocols regarding student related issues.”

Paul enrolled her son, Trayson, in the $15,000-a-year Catholic school last October with high hopes.

“I did my research,” said Paul, who works in administration for a hospital. “I placed him where I thought he was in a safe, a warm and loving environment where I thought he would learn.”