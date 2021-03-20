Weekly Report Venezuela in the news

Venezuela and Russia commemorate 76 years of diplomatic ties

Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, recalled on Sunday the 76th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Caracas and Moscow (then Soviet Union), which, according to the foreign minister, are “increasingly solid”.

Through his Twitter account, Foreign Minister Arreaza said, “Thanks to Presidents Vladimir Putin and Nicolás Maduro, we have developed an exemplary model of cooperation and promotion of the principles of international law”.

Venezuela will not give permission for Astrazeneca vaccine

The Venezuelan government will not approve the use in its territory of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 due to its alleged side effects, which have caused its application to be suspended in half a dozen European countries, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez announced on Monday.

“Venezuela will not give permission for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be used in the immunization process of our population due to the situations and complications that have occurred to those who have been vaccinated,” said Rodríguez. “President Nicolás Maduro has decided, taking into account the technical reports (…), not to approve and not to grant a license for the use of this vaccine in Venezuelan territory.”

Venezuela applies sanitary fence due to the Brazilian strain of Covid-19

On Sunday, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro decreed a sanitary fence in Caracas, the capital, as well as in the states of Miranda, La Guaira, and Bolívar in the face of Brazil’s variant of Covid-19 that is present in the country.

The head of state said that next week, the quarantine easing will be implemented in the other states of the country; he also announced the installation of a field Hospital and a mobile PCR testing laboratory in Bolivar State.

Venezuela calls on the UN to intervene in Brazil due to Covid-19

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, asked the United Nations (UN) to intervene in Brazil to control the situation created by Covid-19 in the South American giant, which he called a “tragedy” after a new record of 2,286 deaths was registered.

“Four days ago, we ratified to the UN Secretary-General what we alerted him about 9 months earlier, that the UN must intervene so that the Brazilian government can assume and control the tragedy and thus protects all of South America”, wrote the Venezuelan Foreign Minister on Twitter.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister denounces interventionist position of Sweden

Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, on his Twitter account, rejected Swedish Foreign Minister, Ann Linde’s position in supporting coup plans against Venezuela.

“Madam Minister, it is unfortunate that Swedish democracy supports plans and characters created by Washington to destroy Venezuelan democracy and literally repeats Donald Trump’s script”, the Venezuelan politician pointed out, referring to recent communications between the Swedish high official and the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaidó. “Sweden was not characterized by supporting coup, or violating the Charter of the United Nations”, Arreaza recalled.

Venezuela reaffirms solidarity with Equatorial Guinea by dispatching humanitarian aid to victims of explosions

Following the recent tragedy that occurred in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, where strong explosions left dozens of persons injured, dead and numerous material losses, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reaffirmed its solidarity by sending a flight with humanitarian aid to attend to the victims of the African country.

On behalf of the Venezuelan people and President Nicolás Maduro, the deputy minister for Africa of the Ministry of the People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Yuri Pimentel, arrived in the city of Bata, a town affected, to deliver the shipment with goods, food and basic necessities that symbolizes “a message of brotherhood and solidarity towards the brother people of Equatorial Guinea, and towards his Excellency the President (Teodoro) Obiang”.

Plan Vuelta a la Patria (Return to the Homeland) advances with the return of 85 Venezuelans from Ecuador

The Plan Vuelta a la Patria in coordination with Conviasa made possible the safe return of 85 Venezuelans from the Republic of Ecuador. In recent months, there has been an increase in violence against Venezuelans abroad, particularly towards women, which has led to the increase of registration for the humanitarian bridge.

To date, more than 23,000 Venezuelans have been repatriated by air and land through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria.