US Embassy Makes Renewal Of U.S. Visas Easier

PR – The United States has further expanded opportunities to renew U.S. visas without having to go to the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados for an in-person interview.

These new “interview waiver” procedures will ease travel to the United States for many visitors who do not live in Barbados, as well as contribute to mitigating exposure to COVID-19.

Most citizens and passport holders of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines can now renew their visas without having to come to the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown.

Previously, only those applicants whose nonimmigrant visa expired within 24 months were eligible for an interview waiver. This period has been temporarily extended to 48 months until December 31, 2021. In other words, any applicant whose visa expired within 48 months prior to the date of application is eligible for an interview waiver for a visa application in the same classification until December 31, 2021.

Applicants should visit our website to review all the criteria to determine whether they qualify for the Renewal Interview Waiver. Applicants who have not previously held a valid visa or whose visa expired more than 48 months ago will be required to appear at the U.S. Embassy for an in-person interview.

The U.S. Embassy in Barbados is currently interviewing applicants for emergency travel only. For further information, please visit bb.usembassy.gov or ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bb/niv.