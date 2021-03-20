TWO (2) NEW CASES NINE (9) RECOVERIES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded two (2) new positive cases from one hundred and forty-two (142) samples received and processed on Thursday, March 18, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.4%.

Nine (9) recoveries were reported bringing the number of total recoveries to fifteen hundred and twenty-one (1521). One hundred and sixty-six (166) cases remain active and nine (9) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and ninety-six (1696) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.