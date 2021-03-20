Gov’t Receives $54,000.00 From FCIB In The Fight Against COVID-19

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines received a donation of $54,000.00 from First Caribbean International Bank to assist this country in the fight against Covid-19.

In presenting the cheque, Country Head of FCIB Shelly-Ann Samuel stated that her organization was making the contribution to assist in the procuring of vaccines that will be used to protect our citizens through inoculation against the virus.

Acting Prime Minister Hon Montgomery Daniel accepted the donation on behalf of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and thanked FCIB for its generosity.

He also took the opportunity to assure the representative of the bank that the donation would be used for the intended purpose of acquiring the much-needed vaccines.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Simone Keizer-Beache was also on hand and joined with Minister Daniel in expressing gratitude to FCIB for their generous donation.