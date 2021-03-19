Vincentians In The US Donate Masks/Other PPEs To SVG

On Tuesday March, 16, 2021, the Director of NEMO, Ms. Michelle Forbes cleared a special consignment of emergency supplies brought to SVG by Amerijet containing personal protective equipment (masks, face shields, etc.) which were donated by Vincentians in the USA to the people of SVG to aid in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the first of several planned shipments by SVG Relief Inc. and SVGDRIP, two USA based organisations that collected donations from around the USA to be donated to SVG. This shipment contain, inter alia, 39,200 surgical (3 ply) face masks, 2450 KN95 masks, 10,420 kids masks, 300 N95 face masks, 5,500 gloves, 792 face shields, 400 shoe covers, and 100 caps.

Storage in the USA and shipping were donated by Mr. Fessy Yorke of Standard Shippers NY, while the costs of airlifting the emergency supplies (USD$1,113.00) was donated by Mr. Keith Boyea of Amerijet.

Ambassador, H.E. Lou Ann Gilchrist and Consul General Howie Prince worked closely with USA based organisations and individuals to ensure the collection of these emergency supplies which NEMO indicated are in great demand to aid in the fight against Covid-19.

Both Ms. Verna Arthur, Chairperson of SVG Relief Inc. USA and Mrs. SherillAnn Mason-Haywood of SVGDRIP indicated their pleasure in being afforded the opportunity to assist the homeland, SVG, and are confident that NEMO and the Ministry of Health will ensure that these masks get into the hands of Vincentians who need them, particularly those who cannot afford them.

Ms Fern Dopwell will officially hand over the emergency supplies in SVG at a date to be announced.

For more information, please contact:

Verna Arthur 718 758 2416

SherillAnn Haywood-Mason 718-344-7865

O’Brien Simmons 347-446-1827

Atiba Williams 347-898-7501

Celia Bramble 347-668-0774

Laverne McDowald-Thompson 347-385-6227

Garnes Byron 917-856-9722