TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 CASES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded two (2) new positive cases from two hundred and forty-three (243) samples received and processed on Thursday, March 18, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.8%.

No (0) recoveries were reported leaving the number of total recoveries at fifteen hundred and twelve (1512). One hundred and seventy-three (173) cases remain active and nine (9) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and ninety-four (1694) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance, and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will be open from 9:00 am on Saturday March 20, 2021. The Vaccination Caravan will be in Biabou at the Biabou Health Centre from 9 am and Sharpes at the Redemption Sharpes Learning Resource Centre from 1pm to 5 pm on Saturday, March 20. On Sunday March 21, the Vaccination Caravan will go house to house in the Pembroke Health District.