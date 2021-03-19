You Are Here Home National Police Recover Stolen Items In An Investigation From Fancy To Rillan Hill

Admin - March 19, 2021 at 13:18

In a joint operation involving members of the Criminal Investigations Department and the Rapid Response Unit on 19.03.2021, a number of stolen items were successfully recovered.

These items were subject of investigations that were being conducted within the Eastern, South Central, and Central Policing Divisions (Spanning from Fancy to Rillan Hill). The items include:

  • A television and other electronics
  • An assortment of tools and accessories
  • Cosmetic items
  • Music accessories removed from vehicles
  • Various household items
  • Solar panels
  • Motor powered landscaping tools

The respective owners of these items are kindly invited to visit the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to identify and claim. Please walk along with some form of identification and proof of ownership.

