Police Recover Stolen Items In An Investigation From Fancy To Rillan Hill

In a joint operation involving members of the Criminal Investigations Department and the Rapid Response Unit on 19.03.2021, a number of stolen items were successfully recovered.

These items were subject of investigations that were being conducted within the Eastern, South Central, and Central Policing Divisions (Spanning from Fancy to Rillan Hill). The items include:

A television and other electronics

An assortment of tools and accessories

Cosmetic items

Music accessories removed from vehicles

Various household items

Solar panels

Motor powered landscaping tools

The respective owners of these items are kindly invited to visit the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to identify and claim. Please walk along with some form of identification and proof of ownership.