Over 80 stray dogs from Antigua are headed to Canada with more dogs expected to be shipped in the future.

Founder of Dogs and Cats of Antigua Joy Pharrel says the stray dogs that have been rehabilitated here at Dog and Cats of Antigua are heading to new owners in Canada.

The dogs were taken off the streets around the country. The next flight with more rehabilitated dogs searching for a new home will be in May this year.

Antigua News Room