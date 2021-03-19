Anderson Will Join SVG National Team For 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Will Join St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

RICHMOND, Va. – (Thursday, March 18, 2021) – The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce that forward Oalex Anderson has received a call-up to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines national team for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches on March 25 against Curaçao and March 30 versus the British Virgin Islands.

“Growing up in St. Vincent and playing football, it was always my dream to represent my country, so I take this honor very seriously,” noted Anderson. “Getting the call is one thing, but my focus is helping my country get into the next World Cup stage! That, of course, always has to be the next thing in all our sights.”

Anderson has 24 caps with the national team, dating back to his international debut on February 7, 2014, in a 3-2 international friendly victory over Dominica. A prolific goalscorer, he has found the back of the net 12 times on the international stage.