Anderson Will Join SVG National Team For 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

RICHMOND, Va. – (Thursday, March 18, 2021) – The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce that forward Oalex Anderson has received a call-up to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines national team for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches on March 25 against Curaçao and March 30 versus the British Virgin Islands.
“Growing up in St. Vincent and playing football, it was always my dream to represent my country, so I take this honor very seriously,” noted Anderson. “Getting the call is one thing, but my focus is helping my country get into the next World Cup stage! That, of course, always has to be the next thing in all our sights.”
Anderson has 24 caps with the national team, dating back to his international debut on February 7, 2014, in a 3-2 international friendly victory over Dominica. A prolific goalscorer, he has found the back of the net 12 times on the international stage.
“Oalex has another amazing opportunity to represent his country and we support his opportunity,” commented Darren Sawatzky, Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach.
“It is rare to play for your national team and we are excited for Oalex. We will look to reintegrate him as soon as possible and build on his great experience as we motor into the USL League One season.”
Joining the Kickers just prior to the 2020 roster freeze, Anderson made six appearances, including two starts. He found the back of the net in the final two matches of the season, with a shooting accuracy of 66.7 percent.
A crafty forward, Anderson also drew a pair of penalties and had three key passes in his brief time with the Kickers in 2020.
“It’s always an honor for a player to represent their country and each time, it’s with the same excitement,” continued Anderson. “Going this time I’m also repping Richmond and no doubt will do my country and club proud!”
Beginning his professional career in Seattle, Anderson signed with Sounders 2 in the USL Championship in 2015, going on to score four goals in 16 matches. His performances in that season convinced the first team technical staff, leading to Anderson signing with the Sounders first team ahead of their 2016 MLS Cup-winning season.