Trinidad: Man charged with highway shoulder rape of girl, 15

Admin - March 18, 2021 at 20:23

(Trinidad Express) – A 19-year-old man who was allegedly found having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl on the shoulder of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, was granted bail with a surety when he appeared before a Couva Magistrate yesterday.

The accused, who is unemployed and resides in Carapichiama, was released into the care of his father and will reappear before the court on June 18.

According to police reports, officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, who were on routine duty along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, spotted a couple at the side of the roadway allegedly in the act of sexual intercourse.

Further investigations revealed that one of the persons was a 15-year-old girl.

W/Cpl (Ag.) Atkinson of the Central Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) took lead of the investigation and subsequently charged the suspect with one count of sexual penetration of a child.

