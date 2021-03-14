ONE (1) NEW CASE NO (0) RECOVERIES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today recorded one (1) new positive case from fifty-five (55) samples received and processed on Saturday, March 13, 2021, giving a positivity rate of 1.8%.

No recoveries were reported leaving the number of total recoveries at eleven hundred and twenty-nine (1129).

Five hundred and forty-three (543) cases remain active and nine (9) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, six hundred and eighty-one (1681) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will be open from 9:00 am on Tuesday March 16, 2021.