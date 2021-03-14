India to review AstraZeneca vaccine side effects

(channelnewsasia) – India will carry out a deeper review of post-vaccination side effects from the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot next week although no cases of blood clots have been reported so far, an official told AFP on Saturday (Mar 13).

New Delhi decided to conduct the review after several countries suspended roll-outs over blood clot fears, even as the World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 jab.

Denmark, Norway and Iceland paused the use of the drugmaker’s shot as a precaution after isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots.

NK Arora, a member of India’s national task force on COVID-19, told AFP: “We are looking at all the adverse events, particularly serious adverse events like deaths and hospitalisation. We will come back if we find anything of concern.”

India has given at least 28 million shots in its vast vaccination programme, most of them AstraZeneca’s, which are produced at the Serum Institute of India.

New Delhi has also gifted and allowed exports of millions of these jabs to around 70 countries over the last few weeks as a part of its vaccine diplomacy.

Arora said there was “no immediate issue of concern as (the) number of adverse events (in India) is very, very low. We are relooking at (adverse events that were reported) to see if there was any issue of blood clotting”.

“As of yesterday, there were 59 or 60 deaths, and they were all coincidental,” the doctor said, adding that hospitalisation cases were being re-examined.

“In fact there is a real effort from our side that once complete investigation is done, to put its results in public domain, on the ministry of health website,” Arora added.